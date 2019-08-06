Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 581 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,067,000 after acquiring an additional 258,477 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,160,000 after acquiring an additional 355,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,189,000 after acquiring an additional 310,086 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,368,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,812,000 after acquiring an additional 596,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,499,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,484,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.33. The stock had a trading volume of 45,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,191. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.11. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $5,414,680.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,745,238.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

