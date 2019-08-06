ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) Market Cap Tops $82,139.00

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 6th. ZeusNetwork has a total market cap of $82,139.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeusNetwork has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeusNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bleutrade and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00009543 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004529 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000091 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) is a token. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus. The official website for ZeusNetwork is zeusfundme.com.

ZeusNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

