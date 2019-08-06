Zicom Group (ASX:ZGL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Zicom Group Limited (ASX:ZGL) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), 19,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.11.

Zicom Group Company Profile (ASX:ZGL)

Zicom Group Limited manufactures and sells deck machinery, offshore structures, gas metering stations, gas processing plants, foundation equipment, concrete mixers, and precision engineered machinery to the offshore marine, oil and gas, construction, electronics, biomedical, and agriculture industries.

