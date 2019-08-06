Zillow Group (ZG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Zillow Group to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -180.19 and a beta of 0.83. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

