ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect ZIOPHARM Oncology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOP opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.60. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.