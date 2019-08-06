Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down to $78.17

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.34, but opened at $78.17. Zscaler shares last traded at $80.03, with a volume of 34,929 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $8,112,641.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $94,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,848 shares of company stock valued at $35,319,250. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

