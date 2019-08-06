ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.30 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 204.8% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $17.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,172.15. 75,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,325. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $829.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,142.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

