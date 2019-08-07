$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. Nlight reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nlight will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nlight.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nlight in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In other news, insider Scott H. Keeney sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $114,047.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,370 shares of company stock valued at $262,937 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nlight by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nlight by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nlight by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nlight by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nlight by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. 37,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,119. The company has a market capitalization of $566.54 million, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.00. Nlight has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

