-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.42% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 5,225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $227,496,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,868,389 shares of company stock valued at $474,353,503. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 824,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.26. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

