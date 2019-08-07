-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GWG’s earnings. GWG reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GWG will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GWG.

Get GWG alerts:

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

GWGH traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 11,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 23.36, a quick ratio of 23.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. GWG has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GWG stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of GWG worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GWG (GWGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.