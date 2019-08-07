$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. THL Credit reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCRD. ValuEngine raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Securities lowered their price objective on THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of THL Credit stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.06. THL Credit has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in THL Credit in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in THL Credit by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in THL Credit by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in THL Credit in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in THL Credit by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

