$0.28 EPS Expected for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 451,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.06. PetIQ has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $43.93.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $549,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Nathan Clarke bought 31,031 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $872,591.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,291 shares of company stock worth $3,119,691. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

