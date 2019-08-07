-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.23). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,084. The company has a market capitalization of $816.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

In related news, insider Raymond Alexander August purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 511,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,463.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $27,400.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNFT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth $18,570,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,637,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,064,000 after buying an additional 483,700 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth $21,087,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth $12,612,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth $11,546,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

