$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manulife Financial.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Manulife Financial by 206.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 155,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,769. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

