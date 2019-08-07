-$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) to post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Basic Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.94) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Basic Energy Services.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Monroe Patterson purchased 51,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $98,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,075.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc purchased 311,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $770,565.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 408,720 shares of company stock worth $957,191. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 74,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 383,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 112,903 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Basic Energy Services has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $12.12.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

