$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) will report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Medifast reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.74 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Medifast by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,153,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,702. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $260.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

