$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.89 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Stifel Nicolaus cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 856,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,087,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $129,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $54.70. 1,634,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,663. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.