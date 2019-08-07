$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.89 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $7.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Stifel Nicolaus cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 856,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,087,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $129,287.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $54.70. 1,634,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,663. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

