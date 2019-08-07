11,720 Shares in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EDI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.31%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

