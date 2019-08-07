12,264 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Coca-Cola Consolidated at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COKE. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 529.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COKE. BidaskClub lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director John W. Murrey III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.60, for a total value of $379,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $14.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.29. 47,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,212. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $413.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

