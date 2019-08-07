13,705 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after buying an additional 865,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CF Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 749,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 209,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 61,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. ValuEngine upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Rowe raised their price objective on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $5,099,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,872.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $150,814.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,210.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

