14,602 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,840. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.