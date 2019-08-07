1,600 Shares in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $19,151,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 102.5% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 544,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 476,337 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $13,886,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 38.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 388,875 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.66.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. 3,127,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117,620. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

