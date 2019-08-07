18,000 Shares in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 456.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.59. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

