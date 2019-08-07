$188.33 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will report $188.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $194.30 million and the lowest is $177.20 million. Cadence Bancorp reported sales of $122.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year sales of $764.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.20 million to $781.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $776.23 million, with estimates ranging from $742.90 million to $802.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CADE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $202,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Black sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $479,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $632,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,640 shares of company stock worth $1,495,951 over the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 178.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 40.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

