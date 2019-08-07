1,978 Shares in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Bought by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. 90,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $35.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

