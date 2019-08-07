1irstcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $344,287.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and $344,287.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00051927 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000106 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000361 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,125,706 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

