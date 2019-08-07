26,659 Shares in Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 364,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

