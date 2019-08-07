27,183 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $78,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 60,448 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $7,182,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 25,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,070,304. The firm has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $34.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $170,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,373.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 795,137 shares of company stock worth $25,106,494. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

