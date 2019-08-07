$28.23 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post $28.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 million. Vericel posted sales of $22.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $113.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.48 million to $113.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.18 million, with estimates ranging from $141.85 million to $150.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $18.18. 13,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,973. The company has a market cap of $814.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.93 and a beta of 2.75. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.16.

In related news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $334,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,811.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $905,760. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after acquiring an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,775,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 778,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 361,636 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Vericel by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 718,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after buying an additional 169,999 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,907,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

