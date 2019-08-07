2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,621.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $356,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 53.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,014,000 after buying an additional 884,527 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 57.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,279,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,518,000 after buying an additional 827,915 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,557,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,785,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 104.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,539,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 787,686 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. 1,897,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.55. 2U has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $90.31. The company has a market cap of $838.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 2U will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.