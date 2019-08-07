3,200 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,542. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 89.41%.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

