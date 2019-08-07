32,015 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Purchased by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 244.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.91. The company had a trading volume of 180,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,048. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

