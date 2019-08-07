3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in 3M by 202.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in 3M by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.26 per share, with a total value of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.98 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.10. 318,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,538. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.