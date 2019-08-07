888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $148.80. 888 Holdings Public shares last traded at $146.60, with a volume of 529,271 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on 888 shares. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Numis Securities raised shares of 888 Holdings Public to an “add” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 888 Holdings Public to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.79).

Get 888 Holdings Public alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 158.04.

About 888 Holdings Public (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.