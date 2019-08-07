Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Insider Rafael Amado Sells 11,043 Shares

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) insider Rafael Amado sold 11,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $22,748.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ADAP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 328,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,440. The company has a market cap of $213.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. Equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADAP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.15 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 139,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 81,010 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 285,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 62,292 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,681,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 117,693 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.