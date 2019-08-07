Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Raised to $91.00

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADUS. Sidoti increased their price target on Addus Homecare from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Addus Homecare in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. 93,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.35. Addus Homecare has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of -0.10.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus Homecare news, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $1,411,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,667.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,814 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,919. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 234,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 138,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 882,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,133,000 after buying an additional 128,330 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.