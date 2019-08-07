ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ADT stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 7,804,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.06. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get ADT alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 42.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,864 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 7,654.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. ValuEngine raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.