Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:ADES traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $236.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.30). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 107.16%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ADES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

