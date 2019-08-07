Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $62.37.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $134.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.78 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 214.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 471.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

