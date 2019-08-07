Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up to $27.99

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.12, but opened at $27.99. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 58,670,579 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $170,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,373.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $805,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,329,588 shares in the company, valued at $35,712,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 795,137 shares of company stock worth $25,106,494 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,132 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,726 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,507 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

