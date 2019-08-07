Advantego (OTCMKTS:ADGO) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Shares of Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO) rose 12.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 12,690 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 12,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13.

About Advantego (OTCMKTS:ADGO)

Advantego Corporation develops digital and enterprise software products. It operates an intelligent solution platform that provides specialized business process as a services. It also provides product design, engineering, and manufacturing; custom enterprise software development; and intellectual property licensing services.

