Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Up 6.9%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.00, 743,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 663,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Several brokerages have commented on ADVM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $711.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 753,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,297,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 371,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 126,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

