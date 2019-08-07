Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.80. Aecom also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.60 to $2.90 EPS.

Aecom stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 1,472,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Aecom has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Aecom alerts:

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACM. TheStreet raised Aecom from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aecom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.