Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.79

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 83542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $983.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 684.56% and a negative return on equity of 93.96%. The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

