AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Northpointe Capital LLC

Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises about 1.5% of Northpointe Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northpointe Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of AGCO worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 83.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 51.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $88.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.06. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $169,914.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at $291,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,934,898. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

