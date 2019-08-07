Agenus (AGEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65.

A number of research firms have commented on AGEN. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.