Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ALRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 19,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.64. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 432.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.88% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALRN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aileron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

