Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0831 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $27.94 million and approximately $959,836.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges including RightBTC, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00245377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.01229966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00020053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00094693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 336,165,810 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, BitForex, DragonEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

