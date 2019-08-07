Air Canada (TSE:AC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Air Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.63.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$44.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$22.57 and a 52-week high of C$47.43.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.68 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.58, for a total transaction of C$445,837.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$860,955.83.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

